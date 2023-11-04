Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes ACL Surgery After MMA Training Injury

In a recent Instagram post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he had undergone surgery to replace his torn ACL, which he sustained during mixed martial arts (MMA) training. The Facebook co-founder expressed his disappointment that the injury has delayed his plans to compete in a competitive MMA fight scheduled for early next year. Despite the setback, Zuckerberg remains optimistic and plans to pursue his passion for MMA once he has fully recovered from the surgery.

Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude for the support and affection he received from well-wishers following his injury. He shared several photos from an undisclosed hospital, showing himself before and after the surgical procedure. Throughout his recovery, Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, has been his side, providing comfort and support during this challenging time.

Over the past few years, Zuckerberg has developed a keen interest in MMA and competitive fighting, participating in various martial arts training, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He showcased his skills in a jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year, emerging victorious and earning both a gold and a silver medal.

It is worth noting that Zuckerberg’s ACL injury occurred following a brief exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding a possible cage match between the tech executives. While the fight never materialized, Zuckerberg expressed his belief that Musk was not serious about the prospect and suggested they move on. Despite UFC President Dana White’s offer to arrange a legitimate competition for charity, the event never came to fruition as Musk did not confirm a date.

As Zuckerberg focuses on his recovery and getting back to training, he remains open to the idea of a match with Musk, should the Tesla chief express genuine interest. However, for now, he plans to channel his competitive spirit towards individuals who take the sport seriously.

