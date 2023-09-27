Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Focus on VR, AI at Connect Developer Conference

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be kicking off the company’s Connect developer conference with a focus on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) as well as artificial intelligence (AI). The conference is expected to showcase the next version of Meta’s VR headset, the Quest 3, and discuss AI chatbots and other tools designed to enhance user engagement on Facebook and Instagram.

Insider Intelligence analyst Yoram Wurmser believes that keeping users engaged and interested in Meta’s platforms remains the company’s biggest challenge. The introduction of features like chatbots, AI-driven personalization, and stories will play a crucial role in addressing this challenge.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has faced challenges such as a slump in online advertising and economic uncertainties. This has led to the company cutting over 20,000 jobs since November 2022. Mark Zuckerberg referred to 2023 as the “year of efficiency,” as the company focuses on reducing its workforce while hiring more experts in AI and other technical roles aligned with its long-term vision.

Artificial intelligence is a key aspect of Meta’s vision, and the company has recently released its AI large language model, Llama 2. Meta’s research team has been working on advancements in AI technology, and the company aims to offer its AI models for research and commercial use. The models can be downloaded directly or accessed through a partnership with Microsoft, which provides tools for safety and content regulation on its Azure cloud platform.

Source: The Associated Press

