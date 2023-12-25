Meta Faces Accusations of Widespread Censorship Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

A recent report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of engaging in “systemic and global” censorship of pro-Palestinian content since the start of the Israel-Gaza war. According to the scathing 51-page report, Meta has removed content, suspended accounts, and permanently banned users who express support for Palestine, exhibiting six key patterns of undue censorship.

HRW documented over a thousand reported instances of Meta’s censorship, which included the takedown of posts, stories, and comments, as well as restricting users’ ability to interact with others’ content and implementing shadow banning. The affected content originated from more than 60 countries and expressed peaceful support for Palestine in various ways. These censorship practices were not limited to user-generated content but also affected HRW’s own posts seeking examples of online censorship, which were flagged as spam.

“Censorship of content related to Palestine on Instagram and Facebook is systemic and global,” HRW states in the report, highlighting Meta’s inconsistent enforcement and erroneous removal of content about Palestine. The organization identifies erroneous implementation, overreliance on automated tools, and undue government influence as the root causes of the problem.

In response to the allegations, Meta acknowledged that it makes errors but denied deliberate and systemic suppression of a particular voice. The company claimed that the report’s focus on 1,000 examples out of a vast amount of content about the conflict is misleading. Meta emphasized being the only company to have publicly released human rights due diligence related to the Israel-Palestine issue.

This is not the first time Meta has faced accusations of silencing pro-Palestinian content. Last week, Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, demanding information regarding reports of demoted or removed content and shadow banning on Instagram.

Amid these accusations, Meta’s oversight board recently ruled that the company was wrong in removing two videos related to the conflict. The footage, reinstated following the decision, were deemed valuable for informing the world about human suffering on both sides.

Users of Meta’s platforms have also accused the company of technological bias. Instagram’s translation software, for instance, mistranslated the Arabic phrase “Praise be to Allah” following the word “Palestinian” as “Palestinian terrorists” in English. WhatsApp’s AI also generated images of Palestinian children with guns when requested, while Israeli children were depicted without firearms.

As debates surrounding censorship, freedom of expression, and biased algorithms intensify, Meta continues to face scrutiny over its handling of pro-Palestinian content during times of conflict.