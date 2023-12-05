Meta Says Goodbye to Cross-App Chats, What’s Next?

Meta Ends Cross-App Chats, Focusing on Compliance and Innovation

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has made the decision to end support for cross-app chats between Instagram and Messenger. This change, which takes effect immediately, means that users will no longer be able to have conversations that span across these two platforms. Previous conversations will become read-only, and users will no longer be able to make or receive calls or have their activity publicly visible.

Contrary to previous claims, Meta has confirmed that there will be no migration of chats to another platform as this change is implemented. However, existing conversations within Instagram will remain intact, so users with contacts on both Instagram and Facebook need not worry about losing their conversations; they will simply remain on Instagram.

The decision to end cross-app chats is reportedly motivated Meta’s desire to comply with the strict regulatory requirements set forth the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA imposes regulations on tech giants, emphasizing interoperability among apps. By discontinuing cross-app chats, Meta aims to ensure compliance with these regulations.

While Meta’s decision may align with regulatory demands, there are concerns about the impact on communication between apps. Experts question whether this move will actually improve communication or if it signals a shift in focus away from Messenger. Some speculate that Meta’s strategic direction is now centered more on innovation and monetization, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence and providing fair opportunities for creators.

Earlier this year, Meta expressed interest in integrating inboxes on the Facebook platform, a move that suggests a shift away from the standalone Messenger app. Additionally, Meta’s introduction of Threads as a Twitter alternative indicates a desire to expand its offerings beyond messaging.

As Meta bids farewell to cross-app chats, we can expect to see new developments and innovations from the tech giant in the near future. Whether these changes will ultimately enhance user experiences and foster better communication remains to be seen.