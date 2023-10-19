Meta Expands “Broadcast Channels” Feature to Facebook and Messenger

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced the expansion of its “broadcast channels” feature to Facebook and Messenger. Initially launched on Instagram in February, the feature allowed creators to send one-way messages to their followers without posting on their main page.

With this expansion, creators and public figures with Facebook pages will now have the ability to send messages, including photos, videos, and voice notes, to their community. The feature will remain a one-way messaging tool, allowing only page administrators to send messages in the channel. However, participants can react to the messages and participate in polls.

To initiate a channel, page admins can launch it directly from their page. Once the first message is sent, Facebook will notify their followers to join the channel. The broadcast channels will appear in users’ Messenger chats under a separate tab labeled “Channels.” Users will receive notifications whenever the page owner sends an update, but they can opt to mute the channel if desired.

While the feature is not yet available everywhere, page admins who have access to it can start a channel. Those who do not currently have access can join a waitlist for future availability.

Overall, Meta’s expansion of the “broadcast channels” feature to Facebook and Messenger aims to provide creators and public figures with more streamlined communication tools to connect with their followers. This feature allows for updates to be shared directly with the community without cluttering the main page or timeline.

