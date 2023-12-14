Instagram Introduces AI-Powered Backdrop Feature for Image Editing

Instagram has unveiled a brand-new AI-based feature called “AI media editing tool backdrop,” allowing users to change the background of their images using generative AI. This announcement was made on Threads, Instagram’s official handle. Users can now recreate or modify the background of their images directly from the Instagram app using generative AI.

To demonstrate how this feature works, Instagram has shared a video clip showcasing the tool in action. Users can select any image from their phone and apply prompts like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies” to transform the background of the image for their Stories.

Initially, the AI backdrop tool is being rolled out in the United States, but it is anticipated that Instagram will make it available in other regions in the near future. Once the feature is accessible, users will notice a new “backdrop” button at the top of the Instagram Story layout. Activating this button enables the feature, allowing users to input a prompt to generate the new background for their image.

After posting the story, a “Try it” sticker will be added, allowing other users to experience this innovative feature simply tapping on it. Instagram has been continuously adding AI enhancements to its platform, such as AI custom stickers, enabling users to create and share personalized stickers with friends and family. Furthermore, the platform has also introduced new photo filters for posts, granting users the flexibility to customize their photo posts as per their preferences.

Instagram’s new AI-powered backdrop feature revolutionizes image editing, offering users a creative outlet to transform their images and make their Stories more engaging and captivating.