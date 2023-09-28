Meta Platforms Introduces AI Features to Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media platforms Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance the user experience. These new features will include customized sticker creation, image editing, and the integration of generative AI-powered chatbot characters. The technology aims to provide users with an experience similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meta also introduced a developer studio that allows brands to build their own AI tools for the company’s messaging services. This will enable businesses to create AI-powered chatbots to interact with customers. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, explained that advancements in AI technology now allow for the creation of different AI personas to assist users in accomplishing various tasks.

This announcement is a significant development for Meta, showcasing its ability to leverage AI technology to generate text and images based on simple prompts. Other tech giants, such as Google, Snap, and Microsoft, have already introduced AI-enabled tools to capitalize on the growing interest in this emerging technology.

Meta has been investing heavily in building its AI infrastructure and is now unveiling these consumer-facing AI services at its annual Connect developers conference. This is a departure from previous years, where the conference focused primarily on Meta’s vision for the metaverse. Meta’s AI-focused initiatives highlight its position as a contender in the AI race.

The AI tools unveiled Meta include Meta AI, a text-based chatbot powered Llama 2, the company’s large language model. Meta AI can answer real-time questions and generate images using search information from Microsoft’s Bing. Additionally, Meta is introducing 28 fantasy character-based chatbot bots, featuring well-known celebrities, such as Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg, who will engage in discussions on specific topics.

Furthermore, Meta’s AI image editor will allow users to enter text prompts to modify existing images, such as applying visual styles or adjusting backgrounds. The use of AI in any image edits will be indicated to users.

Alongside these AI developments, Meta also unveiled its latest virtual reality headset, the Quest 3. This new device will enable users to seamlessly transition between virtual reality and mixed reality experiences.

With these new AI features, Meta Platforms is further expanding its capabilities and aiming to provide users with more personalized and engaging experiences across its various platforms.

