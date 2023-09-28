Meta Introduces AI Editing Tools and AI Stickers for Apps and Services

At the Connect event today, Meta unveiled various AI editing tools and AI-powered features that will be coming to its apps and services. One of the most intriguing additions is the ability to send AI stickers. These stickers are customized and generated AI based on the user’s searches.

Meta’s AI stickers utilize technology from Llama 2 and the company’s image generation model called Emu. With the help of this AI tool, users can turn their text prompts into multiple unique stickers within seconds. By simply searching for a specific sticker, such as a hedgehog or a blue heart, the AI tool will generate a high-quality sticker that can be used in conversations.

The new AI sticker feature will be gradually rolled out to select English-language users over the next month in popular apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories. Alongside the AI stickers, Meta also announced the introduction of AI editing tools that incorporate the same Emu technology.

Two new features, namely “restyle” and “backdrop,” will be available on Instagram. The restyle feature allows users to transform their images applying visual styles that they describe, such as “watercooler” or “collage.” On the other hand, the backdrop feature enables users to change the scene or background of an image.

Users can provide commands like “put me in front of an aurora borealis” or “surrounded puppies” to prompt the tool to create an image with the desired foreground and background. To prevent confusion with human-generated content, all images created using restyle and backdrop will clearly indicate the use of AI.

This new set of AI editing tools and AI stickers from Meta aims to enhance user creativity and personalization within their conversations and images.

