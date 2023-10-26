Meta Blocks Prominent Pro-Palestinian Account on Instagram, Spurring Controversy

In a move that has sparked controversy, social media giant Meta has recently blocked a well-known pro-Palestinian account on Instagram, citing security concerns. The affected account, Eye on Palestine (@eye.on.palestine), boasts over 6 million followers and is popular among supporters of the Palestinian cause. This account, along with its official backup account, @eye.on.palestine2, have both mysteriously gone dark on not only Instagram but also on Facebook and Threads.

Eye on Palestine has been dedicated to sharing vital first-hand accounts of the situation in Gaza, including videos and images of injured individuals. While the material has often been shared unverified international journalists, it has provided a unique perspective on the ongoing conflict. Meta claims that the accounts were initially locked for security reasons after signs of compromise, but there are suspicions that this action was taken to suppress pro-Palestinian voices. Followers of Eye on Palestine have expressed their outrage on social media, perceiving Meta’s move as an act of censorship targeted against the Palestinian community.

Despite Meta’s statements that they are working to make contact with the account owners and ensure their access is restored, the accounts remain inaccessible. This incident is occurring in the midst of growing concern that Instagram has been shadowbanning numerous pro-Palestine posts. Users have reported a significant decrease in viewership for stories related to Palestine and the inability to find accounts sharing pro-Palestinian content through searches on the platform. The social media watchdog group 7amleh, the Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, has even documented over 238 cases of censorship targeting Palestinian voices in recent weeks.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Meta will address the situation and whether the blocked accounts will be reactivated. This incident raises important questions about the balance between security concerns and freedom of expression on social media platforms.

FAQ

Why were the pro-Palestinian accounts blocked?

Meta claims that the accounts were locked due to security concerns after signs of compromise. However, there are suspicions that the move was intended to suppress the pro-Palestinian voice.

Are the accounts accessible now?

As of the latest update, the accounts remain unavailable despite Meta’s claims that they have reached out to the account owners to resolve the issue.

What is shadowbanning?

Shadowbanning is a covert practice aimed at limiting the visibility of certain posts or accounts without the user’s knowledge. It has been reported that Instagram has been shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content, leading to concerns about censorship.

Has this incident led to other cases of censorship?

Yes, according to the social media watchdog group 7amleh, there have been over 238 documented cases of censorship targeting Palestinian voices in recent weeks.

