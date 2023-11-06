Meta Introduces New Features and Expands Availability of Instagram Subscriptions and Gifts

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently made several announcements regarding new features and expanded availability for creators on its platforms.

Firstly, Meta has revealed that it will be testing a holiday bonus or year-end bonus payment system in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. This exclusive feature will be available only to specific creators who have been invited to participate in the test. During the test period, creators can activate the bonus system and monetize their content based on the number of reel plays and photo views they receive, as long as their content complies with Meta’s content monetization policies.

In addition, Meta shared that Instagram Subscriptions has achieved a noteworthy milestone of surpassing 1 million active subscriptions on the platform. This subscription service, which had recently expanded to 35 new countries, allows creators to offer exclusive content and perks to their subscribers. To further support the growth of subscriber communities, Meta will be introducing new promotional tools such as welcome messages through direct messages (DMs) and Stories, as well as highlighting the Subscribe button above posts in the feed.

Meanwhile, Instagram Gifts, a feature that enables creators to receive direct support from their fans, is now available to creators in numerous countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Turkey, among others. This wider availability gives creators more opportunities to benefit from the generosity of their fans. Furthermore, Meta has announced limited-time fall and holiday-themed gifts running until the end of the year on Facebook.

Lastly, Meta aims to make it easier for creators to participate in advertising providing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories. By selecting the “Allow brand partner to boost” option, creators will be prompted to address any ad eligibility errors in their content before posting.

With these new features and expanded availability, Meta is dedicated to empowering creators and helping them maximize their potential on Instagram and Facebook.

FAQ

1. What is the holiday bonus payment being tested Meta?

Meta is testing a holiday bonus or year-end bonus payment system where invited creators in the United States, South Korea, and Japan can choose to activate it and monetize their content based on reel plays and photo views.

2. How many active subscriptions has Instagram Subscriptions achieved?

Instagram Subscriptions has surpassed 1 million active subscriptions on the platform.

3. What new promotional tools are being introduced for creators?

Creators will have access to new promotional tools such as welcome messages through DMs and Stories, as well as a highlighted Subscribe button above posts in the feed.

4. Which countries now have access to Instagram Gifts?

Instagram Gifts is now available to creators in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and several other countries.

5. What improvements are being made in relation to advertising eligibility for creators?

Meta will provide additional ad eligibility information for creators when creating Instagram Stories. They will be encouraged to address any ad eligibility errors before posting selecting the “Allow brand partner to boost” option.