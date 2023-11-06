Meta Expands Features and Enhances Creator Opportunities

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a series of updates aimed at empowering creators and expanding monetization opportunities. These enhancements will give creators more control and flexibility as they engage with their audiences and build their communities.

One of the notable updates is the introduction of a holiday bonus payment feature. Available invitation only, this feature allows specific creators in the United States, South Korea, and Japan to test and activate a year-end bonus based on the number of reels plays and photo views they receive during the bonus period. By passing the standard content monetization policies, creators can now monetize their content in a new and exciting way.

Furthermore, Meta has announced that Instagram Subscriptions has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 1 million active subscribers. This subscription-based feature, which has recently expanded to 35 additional countries, enables creators to offer exclusive content to their subscribed audience. To facilitate the growth of subscriber communities, Meta is rolling out new promotional tools, including welcome messages via direct messages (DMs) and Stories, as well as highlighting the Subscribe button above posts in the feed. These updates aim to strengthen the connection between creators and their loyal fans.

Additionally, Meta is making it easier and more seamless for creators to benefit from advertising partnerships. When creating Instagram Stories, creators will now have access to additional ad eligibility information. By selecting the “Allow brand partner to boost” option, creators are encouraged to address any ad eligibility errors before posting their content, ensuring a smoother and more efficient advertising experience.

Lastly, Meta continues to expand the availability of Instagram Gifts, a feature that enables creators to receive support directly from their fans. Creators in an extensive list of countries, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and Turkey, can now benefit from this feature. To celebrate the upcoming festivities, Meta will be running limited-time fall and holiday-themed gifts on Facebook until the end of the year.

These updates signify Meta’s commitment to fostering a thriving creator ecosystem providing tools and features that empower creators and enhance their ability to monetize their content. With these new advancements, creators can further cultivate their communities and strive towards even greater success.

