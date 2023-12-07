Facebook Implements Encryption for Messenger and Facebook

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has recently introduced end-to-end encryption for its messaging platforms, Messenger and Facebook. This move aims to enhance user privacy and security. The encryption is built upon the Signal protocol and Meta’s Labyrinth protocol, ensuring robust protection for user communications.

Developing these new features was a complex process that spanned several years. Meta’s engineers, designers, cryptographers, and other experts worked tirelessly to rebuild the apps from the ground up. Collaboration with external partners such as experts, researchers, advocates, and even governments helped identify potential risks and implement appropriate safeguards. Meta is committed to maintaining a balance between privacy and safety.

Messenger already offered encrypted messaging on an opt-in basis since the previous year. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had first mentioned the plan to implement encryption default in 2019. However, due to concerns regarding the detection of child abuse on the platform, the feature’s launch was postponed. The recent changes mean that Meta will no longer have access to the content of users’ messages unless a message is reported one of the chat participants.

While the new features will be immediately available, it will take some time for Messenger chats to transition to default end-to-end encryption fully. The transition process is estimated to take several months to reach over 1 billion users on the platform. During this period, users will receive prompts to set up recovery methods to restore their messages once the transition is complete.

Law enforcement agencies and child protection organizations might express concerns about the implementation of end-to-end encryption. They argue that it could hinder their efforts to detect illegal activities. In September, the former UK home secretary, Suella Braverman, urged Meta to reconsider its plans, emphasizing the need for appropriate safeguards against abusers.

Currently, end-to-end encryption will not be applied to Instagram, but Meta has indicated that the change will be introduced shortly after the completion of the Messenger upgrade. It is worth noting that WhatsApp conversations are already encrypted.

Furthermore, several additional features will be implemented alongside encryption. Users will have the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them, enable disappearing messages that last for 24 hours, control their read receipts, and adjust the playback speed of voice messages.

Meta’s implementation of end-to-end encryption signals a renewed commitment to user privacy and data security. By leveraging advanced encryption protocols, the company aims to provide a safer and more secure messaging experience for its users while maintaining a balance between privacy and safety considerations.