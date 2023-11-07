Facebook and Instagram Bar Political Ads Generated AI: Maintaining Integrity in Digital Advertising

After concerns have been raised about the potential dissemination of election misinformation through political ads, Meta Platforms—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram—has introduced a new policy that restricts the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating such ads. In a recent interview, Meta’s top policy executive, Nick Clegg, emphasized the need to update rules surrounding the use of generative AI for political advertising, highlighting the importance of transparency for users. Consequently, political campaigns, along with advertisers in regulated industries, will be prohibited from utilizing Meta’s new generative AI advertising products.

When deploying AI tools for ad creation in Facebook’s Ads Manager, advertisers running campaigns pertaining to housing, employment, credit, social issues, elections, politics, health, pharmaceuticals, or financial services are currently not permitted to employ the Generative AI features, as stated in the company’s guidelines. Meta Platforms, recognizing the potential risks associated with political content, aims to implement viable solutions.

While promoting campaign integrity, this move follows Meta’s commitment to unveiling more AI-powered tools for advertisers. By equipping marketers with the ability to rapidly create ads containing AI-generated images, photos, and copy, Meta aims to enhance advertisers’ experiences and capture their attention. Although Google recently launched its own generative AI advertising tool, the company intends to prevent the use of political keywords as prompts to keep politics out of its products.

With the introduction of this policy, Meta Platforms acknowledges Europe’s tightening regulations surrounding AI usage and displays its dedication to maintaining the public’s trust. As it prepares to expand the availability of AI-powered tools worldwide next year, Meta Platforms is at the forefront of ensuring that digital advertising remains transparent, reliable, and rooted in integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is generative AI?

Generative AI, or generative artificial intelligence, refers to a technology that enables machines to produce original and creative outputs, such as images, text, or audio, based on given inputs or data.

2. Why has Meta Platforms barred political ads generated AI?

Meta Platforms has implemented this policy to address concerns surrounding the potential spread of election misinformation through AI-generated political ads. By restricting their usage, Meta aims to enhance transparency and maintain the integrity of digital advertising on its platforms.

3. Are other social media platforms adopting similar measures?

Yes, political ads are also prohibited on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Platforms like Google have introduced policies to prevent the use of political keywords as prompts for generative AI advertising tools, ensuring the exclusion of politics from their products.

4. Will Meta Platforms expand the availability of AI-powered tools globally?

Yes, Meta Platforms plans to introduce its AI-powered tools for ad creation globally next year, enabling advertisers to generate ads using AI-generated images, photos, and copy more effectively. This expansion aims to enhance advertisers’ experiences and streamline the advertising process.