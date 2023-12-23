Meta Avatars SDK Gets an Upgrade: Legs and Improved Graphics

Meta, the VR company known for its avatars, has finally added legs to its Meta Avatars SDK. This update comes after widespread ridicule of Meta’s avatars for their upper-body-only appearance on social media and in tech circles.

The addition of legs to the Meta Avatars was first introduced in the Quest home environment in August. In September, legs were also introduced to the Horizon Worlds “metaverse” platform. However, the publicly available Meta Avatars SDK, used third-party apps like GOLF+ and Eleven Table Tennis, did not include legs until now.

Version 24 of the Meta Avatars SDK is the first new release in almost six months. Along with the inclusion of legs, the update brings improvements to the graphics quality of avatars. The SDK is now also available on the Unity Asset Store.

Some of the graphics enhancements include more realistic eye glints and more detailed hair and clothing with normal map textures. Despite these improvements, Meta claims that they have achieved them without any performance costs, thanks to new optimizations like the Compute Skinner.

While Meta’s avatars have now received a significant visual upgrade, it remains to be seen whether third-party apps like GOLF+ and Eleven Table Tennis will incorporate legs into their games in the near future. With the holiday season upon us, it is possible that these updates may not be implemented until the new year.

In conclusion, Meta has taken a significant step forward adding legs to its avatars in the Meta Avatars SDK. The inclusion of legs, along with improved graphics quality, will enhance the immersive experiences for users of the Meta Avatars platform and third-party apps.