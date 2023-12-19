Meta Oversight Board Addresses Mistaken Removal of Content during Israel-Gaza Conflict

In a recent announcement, the Meta Oversight Board revealed that automated tools used Meta mistakenly removed valuable content during the Israel-Gaza conflict. The decision to lower thresholds for content removal in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7th resulted in the unintended removal of non-violating content. The board conducted an expedited review of two pieces of content, one posted on Facebook depicting people being taken hostage and the other posted on Instagram showing the aftermath of a strike on a yard in Gaza City.

The Oversight Board ruled that Meta should reverse its decision to remove the content, which the company had already done prior to the ruling. However, the board did not offer any additional policy recommendations. In response to the ruling, Meta expressed its support and stated that both expression and safety are important to them and their users. The content was subsequently reinstated with a warning screen.

During the review process, Meta confirmed that it had temporarily lowered thresholds for automated tools in the wake of the attack. While this was meant to reduce harmful content, it also increased the likelihood of mistakenly removing valuable, non-violating content. The company also acknowledged the use of its cross-check review, which has faced criticism in the past for potential unequal treatment of users. As part of the cross-check program, certain high-profile accounts receive different levels of content moderation.

Meta explained that it began allowing hostage-taking content from the October 7th attacks on or around October 20th, but only for accounts subject to its “Early Response Secondary Review” within the cross-check program. This process involves additional human review of content from specific accounts. The Oversight Board noted concerns about the unequal treatment of users and raised questions about the fairness of Meta’s cross-check review.

Overall, Meta is committed to upholding both freedom of expression and user safety on its platforms. The Mistaken Removal of Content during the Israel-Gaza conflict has highlighted the challenges and complexities faced social media companies in balancing these priorities.