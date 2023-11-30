Meta Platforms Files Lawsuit to Challenge FTC’s Consent Agreement

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, has taken legal action to block the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from modifying an existing consent agreement. The lawsuit filed Meta seeks to prevent the FTC from prohibiting the collection of revenue on data from users under the age of 18.

The contentious issue originated when the FTC proposed amendments to a 2019 consent agreement, aiming to restrict Meta from monetizing young users and expand limitations on facial recognition technology. Back in 2019, under the name Facebook before rebranding to Meta in 2021, the company was obligated to pay a $5 billion fine for violating a previous agreement.

This legal confrontation between Meta Platforms and the FTC highlights the ongoing battle between tech giants and regulatory authorities. While the FTC strives to enhance privacy and competition in the tech industry, companies like Meta resist changes that could potentially impact their profits.

The recent lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the FTC’s unilateral modifications to an existing consent agreement. Alongside the agency, the lawsuit names Chair Lina Khan and two Democratic commissioners, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, as defendants. Meta argues that the FTC’s dual role of prosecuting a case before an FTC judge and then voting on the decision is problematic. Furthermore, the company claims that the commissioners are not subject to presidential removal and that the absence of a jury in FTC trials is a limitation.

As of now, the FTC has not responded to Meta’s allegations. It is worth noting that the agency has an additional antitrust lawsuit against Meta, requesting the court to mandate the sale of Instagram and WhatsApp, which were acquired Meta for $1 billion and $19 billion, respectively. The case is pending trial.

In this ongoing legal battle, only time will tell how it unfolds and what implications it may have for the regulation of tech giants like Meta Platforms and the future of the digital landscape.

