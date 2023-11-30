The Battle Between Meta Platforms and the FTC Over Data Collection on Young Users

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, is engaged in a legal dispute with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the collection of data from users under the age of 18. In a recent lawsuit, Meta Platforms has asked an appeals court to prevent the FTC from unilaterally modifying a consent agreement and ordering the social media giant to stop making money from young users’ data.

The conflict between Meta Platforms and the FTC began when the commission proposed tightening a 2019 consent agreement, which would include a prohibition on Meta Platforms monetizing its virtual reality business through young users. Additionally, the revised agreement would introduce stricter regulations on facial recognition technology.

The lawsuit filed Meta Platforms highlights its argument that the FTC’s unilateral amendment to the existing consent agreement is unconstitutional. The company claims that the agency’s expanded authority infringes on their rights and poses a threat to their profits. Included as defendants in the lawsuit are FTC Chair Lina Khan and the two Democratic commissioners, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya.

This legal battle reflects a larger struggle between Big Tech firms and regulatory bodies like the FTC. While the commission is focused on protecting privacy and promoting competition, companies like Meta Platforms are seeking to prevent changes that could impact their bottom line.

It is important to note that the FTC has not yet responded to the lawsuit, and the case remains ongoing. The dispute between Meta Platforms and the FTC also extends beyond data collection and includes an antitrust fight, in which the FTC is seeking to force Meta Platforms to divest itself of Instagram and WhatsApp.

