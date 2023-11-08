Proposed Rule Would Expand Supervision of Digital Wallets and Payment Apps

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a new rule that would subject companies offering digital wallets and payment apps to increased oversight, treating them more like traditional financial institutions. Under the rule, companies handling over 5 million transactions per year would be regulated similarly to banks and credit unions already under the CFPB’s supervision.

The proposed rule would empower CFPB examiners to monitor payment apps for compliance with federal money-transfer laws and ensure fair and transparent conduct. This move aims to crack down on regulatory arbitrage and ensure that large technology firms and nonbank payment companies are subject to appropriate oversight.

Digital payment services have surged in popularity in recent years, with consumers relying on their phones and other electronic devices for transactions. While banks have traditionally facilitated these services, technology companies have now entered the market. However, the CFPB warns that certain consumer protections, such as deposit insurance, may not apply in these cases.

Though the CFPB does not have authority over deposit insurance, it can still investigate claims made companies to ensure they are not misleading consumers. The proposal specifically targets Apple Pay and Google Pay, as the CFPB already oversees PayPal and Block. The agency estimates that 17 companies, representing 88% of total digital payments annually, would be covered the proposed rule.

The CFPB’s actions reflect its growing concern over big tech companies’ entry into consumer payments and financial services. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra emphasized the need for consistency and robust consumer protection, stating that consumers should feel equally protected regardless of the financial services provider they choose.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until January 8, allowing stakeholders to provide input on the potential impact and effectiveness of the expanded supervision. As digital payments continue to evolve, ensuring regulatory oversight and consumer protection will be critical for maintaining trust and security in the financial ecosystem.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the proposed rule?

The proposed rule seeks to subject digital wallet and payment app providers to increased oversight, treating them more like traditional financial institutions, and ensuring compliance with federal laws and fair conduct.

Which companies will be covered under the proposed rule?

Companies handling over 5 million transactions per year, including major players like Apple Pay and Google Pay, would be subject to the expanded supervision the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

What are the potential implications for consumers?

The proposed rule aims to provide consumers with greater protection and transparency when using digital payment services. However, it does not address deposit insurance, which may not apply to nonbank payment companies.

How can stakeholders provide feedback on the proposed rule?

Interested parties have until January 8 to submit comments on the proposed rule, allowing them to express their opinions and provide insights into its potential impact on the industry and consumers.