New Rule Proposed to Regulate Digital Wallets and Payment Apps

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released a new proposed rule that would bring digital wallets and payment apps, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and Cash App, under its supervision. The rule aims to treat nonbank companies handling more than 5 million transactions per year in a similar manner to traditional financial institutions.

Under the proposed rule, the CFPB would have the authority to monitor payment apps for compliance with federal money-transfer laws and to investigate any unfair, deceptive, or abusive conduct. Currently, the agency can only intervene if nonbanks act unlawfully, but it lacks regular oversight over their operations.

The use of digital payments has risen significantly in recent years, with consumers increasingly relying on their smartphones and electronic devices for transactions. While banks have traditionally facilitated these services, technology companies have entered the market, posing potential risks for consumers. Existing safeguards, such as deposit insurance, may not apply to these nonbank payment platforms.

Although the CFPB does not have authority over deposit insurance, the proposed rule would enable the agency to investigate false claims made companies. By subjecting large technology firms and nonbank payments companies to appropriate oversight, the CFPB aims to minimize regulatory arbitrage and ensure consistent consumer protection.

The CFPB estimates that the proposed rule would cover 17 companies representing 88% of total digital payments annually. These companies processed approximately 13 billion transactions worth $1.7 trillion in 2021.

The regulator’s proposal comes as part of its efforts to address the increasing presence of big tech companies in consumer payments and financial services. It follows previous investigations into Venmo’s error-resolution processes and demands for information from major tech companies, such as Apple, Google, and Amazon.

The proposed rule is open for public comments until January 8, allowing stakeholders and interested parties to provide feedback on the potential regulation. The CFPB’s aim is to foster a healthy, innovative, and competitive financial services ecosystem where consumers are equally protected, regardless of the provider they choose.

Q: What risks do nonbank payment platforms pose to consumers?



A: Nonbank payment platforms may not offer the same protections as traditional banks, such as deposit insurance. The proposed rule aims to address potential risks and ensure consistent consumer protection in the rapidly growing digital payments market.

Q: How can stakeholders provide feedback on the proposed rule?



A: Interested parties can submit comments on the proposed regulation until January 8, 2023. The CFPB welcomes input from stakeholders to shape the final rule and ensure its effectiveness in safeguarding consumers.