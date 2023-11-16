Meta Challenges EU “Gatekeeper” Designations, Setting Precedent for Big Tech

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has taken a bold step appealing against the European Union’s “gatekeeper” designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms. As one of the first Big Tech companies to challenge the new European regulations, Meta aims to navigate the dos and don’ts outlined the EU under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In September, the EU selected 22 “gatekeeper” services run six major tech companies, including Meta, to adhere to the DMA rules. The legislation was devised to establish a level playing field between Big Tech corporations and smaller competitors. However, Meta has decided to contest the classification of its Messenger and Marketplace platforms under the DMA, seeking legal clarification on specific points.

Notably, Meta emphasizes that the appeal does not diminish its commitment to complying with the DMA. The company affirms its willingness to work constructively with the European Commission to ensure compliance. However, it deems Marketplace as a consumer-to-consumer service, making it ineligible to fall within the definition of an online intermediation service. Similarly, Messenger is regarded as a mere chat functionality of Facebook.

Under the DMA, certain tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance must permit third-party apps or app stores on their platforms and facilitate easier app-switching for users. While Microsoft and Google have announced their acceptance of the DMA designations, TikTok is expected to join Meta in filing a challenge.

This stance taken Meta sets a precedent in the realm of Big Tech regulation, eliciting considerable interest and speculation in the industry. As the appeal unfolds, its outcome will undoubtedly shape the implementation and enforcement of the DMA rules, offering insights into the future dynamics between tech giants and regulatory bodies.

