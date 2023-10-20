Meta Apologizes for Translation Error on Instagram Bios

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has issued an apology after it was discovered that the platform was incorrectly translating Arabic text in users’ bios. The incident came to light when a TikTok user named Khan Man shared a video showing his Instagram account, highlighting the inaccurate translations.

Khan Man explained that many Palestinians, including himself, have bios that include the word “Palestinian,” the Palestinian flag, and the phrase “alhamdulillah,” which means “praise be to God” in Arabic. However, when he used Instagram’s translation feature, the platform translated the line to “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.”

Appalled the inaccurate translation, Khan Man modified his bio to only include the phrase “alhamdulillah.” Yet, even then, Instagram translated it as “Thank God.”

After Khan Man’s initial post gained attention, the translation error was reportedly resolved promptly. However, Khan Man expressed his disbelief that such an error had occurred in the first place, stating that it was “insane” for it to be up for even a few hours.

In response to the incident, Meta issued a statement expressing their sincere apologies for the inappropriate translations. According to a spokesperson, the company fixed the problem that resulted in the incorrect translations.

It is important for social media platforms to prioritize accurate and sensitive translations to avoid instances of misinformation and offense. Measures should be taken to ensure that translation algorithms properly interpret and convey the intended meaning, without distorting or misrepresenting the content.

