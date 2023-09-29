WhatsApp Introduces AI Assistant to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp, a company owned Meta, has recently unveiled a new feature that harnesses the power of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide suggestions in chat conversations. This development marks a significant milestone in the progression of AI technology, as it allows users to engage in seamless and human-like interactions with virtual assistants.

During the Meta Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, demonstrated the capabilities of the new AI assistant within WhatsApp. In a group chat where friends were discussing dinner plans, they asked the assistant, named “MetaAI,” to provide a list of restaurants that were open in the neighborhood. The assistant effortlessly delivered the information, showcasing its ability to understand and respond to user inquiries.

Zuckerberg believes that this AI assistant, which can be interacted with just like a real person, will transform the way people use WhatsApp’s products. Although no specific release date has been provided, Meta has stated that they are gradually rolling out these new features. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before they become accessible to users in Spain and beyond.

The integration of AI into WhatsApp is just one example of how technology companies are embracing this cutting-edge technology. With AI-driven assistants becoming increasingly advanced, users can expect more personalized and efficient interactions with their digital devices.

