Meta Announces Third-Party AI for Messaging

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has made a groundbreaking announcement that developers will soon be able to create third-party artificial intelligence (AI) for messaging services. Initially, this feature will be implemented in Meta’s Messenger platform, with plans to expand to WhatsApp in the near future.

During Meta’s recent Meta Connect event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also unveiled the introduction of generative AI stickers for Meta’s messaging apps. These AI stickers aim to provide users with the ability to generate personalized stickers based on text prompts, revolutionizing the way users express themselves in chats and stories.

Meta’s larger AI initiative includes the development of AI models capable of transforming images in various ways. For example, users will be able to adjust the aspect ratio of an image or transform a picture of a corgi into something entirely different.

Before the AI stickers feature is made available to the public, it will undergo thorough internal testing Meta employees. This meticulous approach ensures that the feature is refined and optimized for the best user experience. Once released, users can expect a more dynamic and personalized communication experience on Meta’s messaging platforms, fostering creativity and individuality.

Meta’s continuous dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology promises a future of messaging that is more immersive and engaging than ever before.

