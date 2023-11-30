New Data Center in Illinois Boosts Economic Growth

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has announced the successful launch of its state-of-the-art data center in DeKalb County, Illinois. This cutting-edge facility, representing a $1 billion investment, is expected to bring a significant economic boost to the region while creating numerous job opportunities.

The decision to establish the data center in DeKalb County was based on several key factors. Meta’s Data Center Community and Economic Development Director, Brad Davis, highlighted the area’s exceptional infrastructure, access to renewable energy, abundant talent for construction and operational roles, as well as the support from the local community as influential factors in the selection process.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has credited a law enacted in 2019 for driving the expansion of data centers in Illinois. The law exempts qualifying data centers from state and local sales taxes on equipment, including servers, cooling and heating systems. In addition, new data centers built in economically disadvantaged areas of the state receive a 20% income tax break, further incentivizing investment in these communities.

The Midwest region, including Illinois, has emerged as a favored destination for data center construction. Industry experts attribute this popularity to various factors such as lower costs, robust connectivity, and even the region’s cooler climate, which can enhance energy efficiency.

The DeKalb Data Center proudly runs on 100% renewable energy, supplied a wind farm in DeWitt County. This commitment to sustainable practices aligns with Meta’s broader environmental initiatives.

This milestone follows recent legislative efforts Illinois lawmakers to attract investment and drive innovation in the state. The Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Act, passed in 2021, aims to incentivize electric vehicle and parts manufacturers to establish operations in Illinois. While the tax incentive program has attracted interest, proposals from some companies have faced opposition due to concerns related to international ties.

The launch of Meta’s Illinois data center showcases the state’s growing appeal as a destination for technology infrastructure investment, promoting economic growth and creating employment opportunities. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the establishment of cutting-edge data centers in strategic locations like DeKalb County positions Illinois at the forefront of technological advancement.

FAQ

1. What is a data center?

A data center is a facility that houses computer systems and associated components, such as servers, storage systems, and networking equipment, in a controlled environment with backup power supplies and environmental controls to ensure continuous operation and data security.

2. How do tax incentives attract data centers?

Tax incentives, like those provided the state of Illinois, exempt data centers from certain taxes on equipment and provide income tax breaks for centers located in specific regions. These incentives make it more financially attractive for companies to establish data centers and invest in the local economy.

3. Why are data centers being built in the Midwest?

The Midwest region, including Illinois, has become a favorable location for data centers due to factors such as lower costs, strong connectivity, and a cooler climate. These benefits contribute to improved energy efficiency and operational costs for data center operators.

4. How does using renewable energy benefit data centers?

Using renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power, helps data centers reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact. It enables them to operate in a more sustainable manner and align with global efforts to combat climate change.