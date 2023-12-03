Illinois Data Center Expansion Boosted Tax Incentives and Renewable Energy

Illinois is rapidly emerging as a thriving hub for data center expansion, thanks to a combination of strategic tax incentives and a favorable renewable energy landscape. The state’s 2019 law, which provides tax exemptions to qualifying data centers, has attracted major companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to establish their facilities in Illinois.

Meta recently announced the successful operation of its $1 billion data center in DeKalb County. This state-of-the-art facility was chosen for its outstanding infrastructure, access to renewable energy sources, availability of skilled construction and operations workforce, and support from local community partners. The company’s Data Center Community and Economic Development Director, Brad Davis, expressed satisfaction in calling DeKalb their new home.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker highlighted the instrumental role of the 2019 law in fostering data center expansion within the state. The law exempts qualifying data centers from state and local sales taxes on equipment, including servers and cooling/heating systems. Furthermore, it offers a 20% income tax break for data centers built in high-poverty areas—a move aimed at promoting economic development and inclusivity.

Previously, many companies were choosing neighboring states for their data center locations due to more favorable tax climates. However, the Midwest region has increasingly attracted attention for data center construction due to lower costs, extensive connectivity, and a cooler climate.

Meta’s DeKalb Data Center stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to sustainability as it operates entirely on renewable energy. The facility is powered a wind farm in DeWitt County, further contributing to Illinois’ renewable energy goals.

In 2021, Illinois introduced the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Act (REV Act), aimed at attracting electric vehicle and parts manufacturers to the state. This comprehensive tax incentive program, coupled with the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, positions Illinois as an attractive destination for industries embracing environmental consciousness and technological innovation.

