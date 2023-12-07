Meta Platforms Launches Purple Llama to Drive Responsible Development of AI

Meta Platforms Inc. has unveiled its latest initiative, Purple Llama, aimed at promoting the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The project aims to provide the AI development community with tools and evaluations necessary to build open generative AI models.

Generative AI technology has witnessed a surge in adoption, with applications such as conversational chatbots, image generators, and document summarization tools becoming increasingly popular. Meta’s open-source Llama large language models (LLMs) have played a major role in powering these innovations. With such influence, Meta recognizes the need to take responsibility and foster collaboration within the AI community to ensure trust in these new technologies.

To kickstart the Purple Llama initiative, Meta is introducing two significant offerings. The first is CyberSec Eval, a comprehensive set of cybersecurity evaluation benchmarks specifically designed for LLMs. Developed in collaboration with security experts, CyberSec Eval provides developers with metrics to quantify security risks and address issues such as insecure code suggestions. By utilizing these benchmarks, developers can enhance their ability to detect and prevent malicious code generation that could facilitate cyberattacks.

The second tool, Llama Guard, is a pretrained safety classifier designed to mitigate potential risks associated with generative AI models. Llama Guard is capable of detecting and filtering out potentially risky outputs. It offers developers the opportunity to customize their AI models to support relevant use cases while ensuring a minimized risk of controversy or offense.

Meta’s approach to generative AI security is labeled “purple teaming,” a combination of attack (red teaming) and defense (blue teaming). By leveraging this collaborative approach, Meta aims to evaluate and mitigate the risks associated with generative AI technology.

Purple Llama is not a solo endeavor for Meta; the company has formed an open ecosystem consisting of several partners, including industry giants such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Nvidia. This collaborative network will contribute to further research and development of responsible AI practices.

The Purple Llama initiative signifies Meta’s commitment to AI safety and its dedication to ensuring the responsible advancement of generative AI systems. With the release of CyberSec Eval and Llama Guard, Meta aims to empower developers with the necessary tools to create AI models that are secure, trustworthy, and beneficial to society.