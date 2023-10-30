New Article: Gain Control Over Your Data: Meta’s Subscription Model in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is offering users in Europe a new way to take control of their data. In a bid to provide more transparency and privacy options, Meta now allows users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland to pay a monthly fee for an ad-free experience on these platforms. This move not only addresses the requirements of European regulators, but also empowers users with the choice to opt out of targeted advertising.

By subscribing to Meta’s ad-free model, users will no longer have to contend with intrusive ads while scrolling through their newsfeeds. For a monthly fee of €9.99 on web and €12.99 on iOS and Android, they can enjoy a seamlessly uninterrupted browsing experience. The subscription covers all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts owned a single user until March 1, 2024. However, starting from that date, an additional fee of €6/month on web and €8/month on iOS and Android will be required for each linked account to maintain the ad-free experience. It’s important to note that the ad-supported experience will still be available for those who prefer it.

This innovative subscription model aligns with the Court of Justice of the European Union’s (CJEU) recognition of subscriptions as a valid form of consent for ad-funded services. By giving users the choice to pay for an ad-free experience, Meta ensures that it complies with European regulations while continuing to serve its vast user base.

Meta’s commitment to data security is also highlighted in their press release. They emphasize their adherence to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to regulate large digital platforms like Facebook. As a gatekeeper platform, Meta is obligated to comply with the DMA’s regulations, including the prohibition on combining data from different services and tracking users outside the platforms’ core services.

By introducing this subscription model, Meta empowers users to have greater control over their data and browsing experience. With privacy concerns on the rise, this new option is a refreshing alternative for those seeking ad-free social media platforms in Europe.

