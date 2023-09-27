Meta Announces Quest 3: A Sequel to the Best-Selling VR Headset

Meta has announced the release of Quest 3, a sequel to its best-selling virtual reality (VR) headset. Priced at $499, the Quest 3 is more expensive than its predecessor, but it boasts several significant upgrades. The headset features a more powerful chip from Qualcomm, better screens, and a new ability called “passthrough,” which allows users to quickly see the world outside the headset. This feature will enhance comfort during extended use, as it reduces the feeling of isolation typically associated with VR.

Preorders for the Quest 3 open on October 6th, and the device will be shipped on October 10th. One of the key features of the Quest 3 is the introduction of “pancake lenses,” which provide sharper images and higher resolution. Additionally, the headset has been redesigned with a new headband strap and a slimmer shape, making it more comfortable to wear.

Meta’s release of the Quest 3 comes at a time when it faces impending competition from Apple in the VR market. Many industry experts believe that Apple’s entrance into the VR space could lead to market expansion and the emergence of new industry leaders, similar to the impact of the iPhone in the smartphone market.

Despite Meta’s success with previous VR headsets, it remains unclear how frequently owners of the Quest 2 use the device on a daily or weekly basis. The company has invested over $21 billion in its Reality Labs division, which focuses on the development of VR headsets and software.

The Quest 3 aims to improve user experience prioritizing passthrough functionality, allowing users to seamlessly transition between the VR environment and the real world without removing the headset. This feature enables users to interact with Meta officials and their surroundings while wearing the headset.

Meta’s Quest 3 will be compared with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, expected to launch in early 2023 with a starting price of $3,499. Despite the price difference, Meta seeks to match or approximate many of the features present in Apple’s competing headset at a more affordable price point. While Meta positions the Quest primarily as a gaming device, Apple frames its device as a computer.

With 500 games and apps lined up for the Quest 3, Meta aims to provide a diverse range of experiences, including popular titles such as Ghostbusters, Assassin’s Creed, and a Stranger Things experience developed in collaboration with Netflix.

