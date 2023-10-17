WhatsApp Introduces Password-less Passkey Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, has recently announced the introduction of a password-less passkey feature for all Android users. This new security option utilizes biometrics, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning, as well as a pin code, to unlock and access a user’s WhatsApp account.

Previously available in WhatsApp’s beta channel, the passkey feature is now being rolled out to regular users of the app on Android. This move aligns with the growing trend of passwordless authentication adopted various technology giants.

The use of passkeys instead of traditional passwords offers several advantages in terms of security. Passkey encryption ensures that users no longer need to store a password that may be vulnerable to data breaches or phishing attacks. Instead, the passkey feature leverages biometrics or a pin code, providing an extra layer of security to safeguard user accounts.

While this update brings added security measures to Android users, there is currently no information on when or if this passkey feature will be available for WhatsApp users on iPhones.

In an era where digital security is of paramount importance, WhatsApp’s introduction of a password-less passkey feature marks a significant step forward in enhancing user privacy and protection. By utilizing biometrics and pin security measures, WhatsApp aims to provide a safer messaging experience for its Android user base.

