WhatsApp Business Introduces Exciting New Features to Enhance User Experience

Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, has unveiled several new features for WhatsApp Business during the Conversations event in Mumbai. Over the years, WhatsApp has emerged as one of the most popular messaging apps, surpassing SMS as the preferred mode of communication. Recognizing its potential, Meta has consistently introduced innovative features to retain users and provide businesses with customer-centric functionalities through WhatsApp Business.

During the event, Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta, announced the upcoming improvements for users who engage with businesses on WhatsApp. These enhancements will allow businesses to create more interactive in-chat experiences, facilitating activities like appointment bookings and ticket purchases directly within the app.

One of the key features introduced is “Flows,” which enables businesses to customize menus and forms for customers. With Flows, businesses can offer a range of experiences, such as booking appointments, selecting train seats, or choosing meals, all without the need to leave the WhatsApp app. Flows will be available on WhatsApp Business in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Business also now supports multiple payment options for customers. Users can choose from a variety of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, various UPI apps, and others when making purchases through the platform. Meta has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to streamline the payment process on WhatsApp Business, making it easier for Indian businesses to receive payments.

In an effort to combat fraudulent businesses operating on the platform, WhatsApp will introduce Meta-verified badges for legitimate businesses. To obtain the verified badge, businesses will need to provide authentic documentation to Meta. Verified businesses will receive enhanced account support, protection against impersonation, and access to premium features like multi-device support and easily discoverable pages.

Meta plans to initiate testing of the Meta-verified feature on WhatsApp Business soon, with a full rollout planned for the future.

These new features from WhatsApp Business aim to improve user experience, delivering greater convenience and security for both customers and businesses. With customizable menus, seamless in-app payments, and verified business accounts, WhatsApp Business continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for businesses looking to expand their reach and connect with customers.

