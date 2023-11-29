New Meta Data Center in DeKalb Drives Job Creation and STEM Education

Meta, the umbrella company for Facebook and Instagram, has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art data center in DeKalb, Illinois. The facility, located at 2050 Metaverse Way, is now in operation after a groundbreaking ceremony in 2020. Spanning a $1 billion investment, this data center marks Meta’s commitment to enhancing its global infrastructure.

Creating approximately 200 jobs at its peak, this new venture promises economic growth for the region. Meta’s director of data center community and economic development, Brad Davis, cited several factors that drew them to DeKalb, including the city’s excellent infrastructure, access to renewable energy, and a highly skilled pool of construction and operations personnel.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his excitement over Meta’s decision to invest in DeKalb, as the state leads the nation in data center site development. He sees the opening of this data center as an opportunity to connect Illinois to the global technology network, drive job creation, and prepare the workforce for the demands of the 21st century.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes expressed his pride in Meta’s impact on the community, commending the company for generating new jobs, diversifying the tax base, and investing in local non-profit organizations.

Additionally, Meta announced its partnership with Northern Illinois University to support STEM education in underrepresented populations. Through a $290,000 grant program, Meta will fund the Barb City STEAM Studio, which aims to provide after-school programming twice a week and residential summer camps to foster interest and engagement in STEM fields.

One notable feature of the DeKalb Data Center is its commitment to sustainability. Meta declared that the facility is powered entirely renewable energy sources, aligning with their environmental goals and efforts to minimize their carbon footprint.

This milestone in DeKalb signifies Meta’s dedication to expanding its technological capabilities while making a positive impact on the local economy and education system.

