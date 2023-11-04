New Subscription Plans for Facebook and Instagram Soon to Arrive in Europe

A significant turning point is on the horizon for two of the most popular social media platforms in the world, Instagram and Facebook. Soon, these beloved platforms will be joining the ranks of paid services, adopting a Netflix-style subscription model. The announcement came from Meta, the company that manages both social networks, as well as WhatsApp. This bold decision aims to comply with evolving European regulations and offer users the choice to have an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram subscribing to a monthly plan.

Meta’s decision marks a pivotal moment in the social media landscape, sparking conversations and concerns that have been circulating for years. With a monthly fee of €9.99 on the web and €12.99 on iOS and Android, users in Europe will have the option to enjoy Facebook and Instagram without the intrusion of ads. During the subscription period, users’ information will not be used for targeted ads, ensuring their privacy remains intact.

The move towards paid subscriptions comes as a response to protests about excessive personalized advertisements and fears of data breaches. Meta, recognizing the growing demand for privacy and a more curated user experience, is reshaping its business plans in adherence to new EU regulations on data processing.

FAQ:

Q: How much will the subscription cost?

A: Users in Europe can subscribe to the paid version of Facebook and Instagram for €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android.

Q: Will there still be a free version of Facebook and Instagram?

A: Yes, both platforms will continue to offer free access with ads in the feeds. Meta is committed to maintaining a free ad-supported option alongside the new subscription model.

Q: Is the paid subscription mandatory?

A: No, the subscription is optional. Users can choose to continue using the platforms for free with ads or subscribe to enjoy an ad-free experience.

Q: Will the subscription cover multiple accounts?

A: Yes, the subscription will be valid for all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the user’s Account Center. However, starting from March 1, 2024, an additional monthly cost of €6 per account on the web and €8 per account on iOS and Android will apply.

With this move, Meta aims to strike a balance between providing a free ad-supported experience and catering to users who seek a more streamlined and personalized interaction with these social media giants. As the landscape of digital advertising continues to evolve, the introduction of paid subscriptions Meta may shape the future of social media monetization.