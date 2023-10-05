Lawmakers Urge Social Media Platforms to Address AI-Generated Political Ads

Two Democratic members of Congress, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, have expressed concerns about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on social media platforms. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the lawmakers called for transparency and requested an explanation of any rules being developed to combat the potential harm to free and fair elections.

The lawmakers warned that a lack of transparency regarding AI-generated political content could lead to a deluge of misinformation and disinformation during the upcoming 2024 elections. They urged social media platforms to take action and implement necessary guardrails to prevent the spread of false information.

This request comes after Google announced plans to label deceptive AI-generated political advertisements and other tech companies, including Twitter, were being called upon to do the same. Clarke previously introduced a House bill that would require disclaimers on election ads containing AI-generated images or videos.

Klobuchar, who is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate, believes that such regulations are the bare minimum required to address the issue. However, she hopes that social media platforms will take voluntary steps to address the problem while legislation is being developed.

Google has already announced its policy to require disclaimers on AI-generated political ads starting in mid-November. Facebook and Instagram do not have specific rules for AI-generated ads but have policies in place to restrict the use of manipulated audio and imagery for misinformation.

The lawmakers also referenced a recent bipartisan Senate bill that aims to ban “materially deceptive” deepfakes related to federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire.

It is important to address the issue of AI-generated political ads as they can spread false information and mislead voters. The potential impact on elections and democracy is significant. While some debate the need for regulations, the lawmakers believe that social media platforms have a responsibility to take action and prevent the spread of misinformation.

(Definitions: AI-generated – content created using artificial intelligence technology, Guardrails – protective measures, Deepfakes – manipulated videos or images created using artificial intelligence, Disinformation – false or misleading information, Deluge – a large quantity, Misinformation – false or inaccurate information)

