Lawmakers Call on Social Media Platforms to Address AI-Generated Political Ads

Artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes have gained attention this year for their ability to create uncanny and deceptive content. With the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaching, lawmakers are now pressuring social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to address these AI-generated political ads.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke expressed concerns about the potential harms of AI-generated political ads on their platforms. They requested an explanation of any rules being developed to prevent misinformation and disinformation during elections.

The letter states that a lack of transparency about this type of content could lead to a dangerous spread of election-related misinformation across social media platforms, where voters often go to learn about candidates and issues.

Google has already announced that starting in mid-November, it will require a clear disclaimer on any AI-generated election ads that alter people or events on YouTube and other Google products. Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta do not currently have a specific rule addressing AI-generated political ads but have a policy restricting faked, manipulated, or transformed audio and imagery used for misinformation.

Klobuchar and Clarke are leading efforts to regulate AI-generated political ads. Clarke introduced a House bill earlier this year that would require disclaimers on election advertisements containing AI-generated images or video. Klobuchar is sponsoring similar legislation in the Senate.

While lawmakers work on passing regulations, the hope is that social media platforms will implement their own guidelines. Klobuchar believes that requiring clear disclaimers on AI-generated political ads is the minimum requirement to combat misinformation.

Source: The Associated Press

Definitions:

– Deepfake: A technique that uses artificial intelligence to create or manipulate video and audio content, often resulting in highly realistic and deceptive media.

– Disinformation: False or misleading information spread deliberately with the intention to deceive or manipulate public opinion.