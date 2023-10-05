Lawmakers Call on Social Media Platforms to Address AI-Generated Political Ads

Deepfakes generated artificial intelligence (AI) have become a popular phenomenon, creating uncanny videos and images of celebrities like Tom Hanks and Pope Francis. However, as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, concerns are growing about the potential impact of AI-generated political ads. Google has already announced plans to label deceptive AI-generated political advertisements. Now, U.S. lawmakers are calling on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, to implement similar measures.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Congressman Yvette Clarke of New York have expressed “serious concerns” about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on social media platforms. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, they requested an explanation of the platforms’ rules to curb any potential harm to free and fair elections. With the lack of transparency, there is a risk of a deluge of election-related misinformation and disinformation.

Klobuchar and Clarke are leading efforts to regulate AI-generated political ads. Clarke introduced a House bill that would require disclaimers for AI-generated images or videos in election advertisements. Klobuchar is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate. The hope is that social media platforms will take action voluntarily, while lawmakers work on establishing standards.

Google has already committed to requiring clear disclaimers on AI-generated election ads that alter people or events. The policy applies in the U.S. and other countries where the company verifies election ads. Meta does not have a specific rule regarding AI-generated political ads, but it has a policy prohibiting “faked, manipulated or transformed” audio and imagery used for misinformation.

A bipartisan Senate bill co-sponsored Klobuchar and Senator Josh Hawley aims to further restrict “materially deceptive” deepfakes related to federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire. Already, AI-generated ads have made an appearance in the 2024 election, including one aired the Republican National Committee that showcased a dystopian future if President Joe Biden is reelected.

The concern is that such deepfake ads could mislead voters, spreading false information without their knowledge. The proposed regulations would help prevent the circulation of deceptive content, ensuring the integrity of elections. However, some skeptics argue that these regulations could infringe on free speech protections.

The Federal Election Commission has taken steps to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads. Public comment is currently open on a petition submitted the advocacy group Public Citizen, urging the development of rules to address misleading images, videos, and audio clips.

It remains to be seen how social media platforms will respond to the lawmakers’ concerns. As the 2024 election approaches, safeguards must be put in place to combat the spread of AI-generated disinformation and protect the democratic process.

