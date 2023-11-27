Norwegian Authorities Slap Temporary Ban on Meta for Personalized Ads

Norwegian authorities have taken a strong stance against the data-driven targeted advertising practices of Meta companies – Instagram and Facebook. In a temporary ban effective from August, the social media giants are prohibited from using personal data to tailor advertisements to individual users.

The decision comes as regulators continue to scrutinize Meta’s use of user data. Notably, the Court of Justice in Luxembourg and the Irish Data Protection Commission have previously examined Meta’s data practices. This recent ban Norwegian authorities further underscores the growing concerns surrounding online privacy and data protection.

Under the ban, Meta is still permitted to carry out personalized advertising campaigns. However, there is one crucial requirement – users must explicitly give their consent in the “about me” section. This ensures that individuals have the power to control the use of their personal data and are aware of how it is being utilized for advertising purposes.

According to SurfShark, a cybersecurity company, social media platforms, including Meta, have repeatedly violated European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since 2018. Meta has already faced substantial fines amounting to over $2.5 billion due to its disregard for data privacy regulations.

To enforce compliance, Norwegian authorities have imposed the possibility of a hefty fine of 1 million Norwegian Krone if Meta fails to adhere to the ban. This move sends a clear message that companies must respect users’ privacy and take the necessary steps to ensure transparency and consent in their advertising practices.

FAQ

1. What is Meta?

Meta is an umbrella company that owns popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

2. What is GDPR?

GDPR stands for the General Data Protection Regulation, a set of data protection and privacy regulations enforced the European Union.

3. How are personalized ads targeted to users?

Personalized ads are driven to specific users based on behavior insights derived from their region and online activity.

4. Can Meta continue personalized advertising during the ban?

Yes, Meta can still run personalized advertising campaigns, but users must explicitly consent to such targeting in the “about me” section of their profiles.

5. What happens if Meta fails to comply with the ban?

If Meta does not adhere to the ban, they could face a significant fine of 1 million Norwegian Krone.