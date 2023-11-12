Meta and Snap Face Deadline to Address Child Protection on Social Media

In a move to hold social media companies accountable for the protection of children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission has given Meta Platforms (owner of Facebook) and Snap until December 1 to provide further information on their efforts. The deadline follows a similar request made to YouTube and TikTok.

The European Union has been proactive in urging tech giants to improve safeguards for minors. Last month, urgent orders were sent to Meta, X (an undisclosed company), and TikTok, instructing them to outline measures taken to curb the dissemination of terrorist-related, violent, and hate speech content on their platforms.

If the European Commission is not satisfied with the responses received from Meta and Snap, it retains the authority to initiate investigations into their practices. This signifies a significant shift in the digital landscape, as major online platforms must now adhere to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which was recently enacted.

The DSA introduces stricter rules governing online content that oblige prominent platforms to promptly remove illegal and harmful material. Failure to comply with these regulations could lead to fines amounting to 6% of a company’s global turnover—an amount that could potentially be substantial.

As the deadline approaches, it remains crucial for companies such as Meta and Snap to demonstrate their commitment to child safety implementing robust measures. These measures should effectively tackle the dissemination of inappropriate and dangerous content on their platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What is the European Commission requesting from Meta and Snap?

A: The European Commission is asking Meta Platforms and Snap to provide more information on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content.

Q: Why did the European Union send urgent orders to tech companies?

A: The urgent orders were sent to companies like Meta, X, and TikTok to address the spread of content related to terrorism, violent content, and hate speech on their platforms.

Q: What are the potential consequences if the companies fail to comply with the new rules?

A: Failure to comply with the Digital Services Act regulations could result in fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover.

Q: What is the significance of the Digital Services Act?

A: The Digital Services Act introduces stricter rules for online content and requires major online platforms to promptly remove illegal and harmful material.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on the original article.