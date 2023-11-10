New Online Content Rules in EU Put Pressure on Facebook and Snap

The European Union (EU) has set a deadline for Facebook owner Meta Platforms and social media company Snap to provide additional information on their efforts to protect children from illegal and harmful content. This move follows a previous request the EU to YouTube and TikTok to disclose their measures for safeguarding minors.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which recently took effect, major online platforms are obligated to enhance their methods for removing unlawful and detrimental content. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 6% of their global turnover. In response to concerns regarding terrorism-related materials, violent content, and hate speech on their platforms, the EU has also issued urgent orders to Meta, X (insert actual company if known), and TikTok, demanding a detailed account of the countermeasures they have implemented.

Should the European Commission find the responses from Meta Platforms and Snap unsatisfactory, it retains the authority to initiate investigations into these companies. Consequently, it is crucial for these social media giants to demonstrate a genuine commitment to protecting users, particularly minors, from content that may pose risks to their well-being.

Meta Platforms and Snap, as pioneers in the social media industry, have a responsibility to create safe digital environments for their users. By fostering transparent communication with regulatory authorities and implementing robust measures to combat illegal and harmful content, they can build trust and ensure a positive online experience for individuals of all ages.

