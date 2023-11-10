Safeguarding Minors: EU Commission Requests Information from Tech Giants

As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of minors online, the European Commission has sent formal requests for information (RFIs) to Meta and Snap. These requests seek details on the steps the companies are taking to protect minors on their platforms in accordance with the requirements outlined in the Digital Services Act (DSA). The Commission has already issued similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube, signaling its prioritization of child protection.

Under the DSA, Meta’s social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as Snap’s messaging app Snapchat, were designated as very large online platforms (VLOPs). While compliance with the full DSA regime is mandated from February next year, larger platforms are expected to already be DSA compliant as of August.

The RFIs specifically ask Meta and Snap for more information on their compliance with obligations related to risk assessments and measures to protect minors’ mental and physical health. The companies have until December 1 to respond.

In response to the RFI, a Snap spokesperson stated their commitment to providing age-appropriate and safe experiences for users, aligning with the goals of the EU and DSA. Meta emphasized their dedication to teen safety, highlighting the tools they have introduced to support both teens and their families.

Child protection is not the only area the Commission is focusing on when it comes to enforcing the DSA. They have also sought information from Meta regarding illegal content and disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as steps taken to ensure election security.

The Commission has identified child protection, illegal content, anti-Semitism, racism, and disinformation as priority areas for enforcing the DSA. Transparency reports from VLOPs and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) have recently been made public, but there is no centralized repository for accessing them. Notably, the reports reveal discrepancies in the number of content moderators employed among different platforms.

It is clear that the EU Commission is taking decisive steps to safeguard minors and ensure compliance with the DSA. While challenges remain, the focus on transparency and accountability is a step in the right direction for creating a safer online environment for all users.

FAQ

What is the Digital Services Act (DSA)?

The Digital Services Act is a regulatory framework introduced the European Union to govern online platforms and services, focusing on issues such as content moderation, user safety, and transparency.

Which tech companies received requests for information from the European Commission?

Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Snap (Snapchat), TikTok, and YouTube have all received formal requests for information from the EU Commission regarding the steps they are taking to protect minors on their platforms.

What are the priority areas for the DSA enforcement?

The European Commission has identified child protection, illegal content, anti-Semitism, racism, and disinformation as priority areas for enforcing the Digital Services Act. These areas require immediate attention to ensure the safety and well-being of online users.

What is the purpose of transparency reports?

Transparency reports provide insights into platforms’ content moderation resources, including the number of moderators and their linguistic capabilities. These reports aim to promote transparency, highlight areas for improvement, and hold platforms accountable for their actions.