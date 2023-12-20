Meta and ONDC Partner to Drive Digital Commerce for Small Businesses

In a strategic collaboration, Meta and the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have joined hands to empower small businesses in India. The partnership aims to enable these businesses to build conversational buyer and seller experiences on the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp.

By leveraging Meta’s ecosystem of business and technology solution providers, small businesses on the ONDC network will have the opportunity to enhance their digital commerce capabilities. The ultimate goal is to digitally upskill 500,000 MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) over the course of the next five years.

Through the Meta Small Business Academy, entrepreneurs and marketers can obtain certifications to strengthen their digital marketing skills. This initiative will equip them with the necessary tools to thrive on Meta apps, furthering their growth potential.

T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that it not only provides digital upskilling opportunities but also expands businesses’ access to a wider customer base. By connecting small businesses with a network of potential customers, the collaboration has the potential to drive significant growth.

As part of the partnership, Meta will extend its support to Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot, to enhance its services as the primary point of seller and customer communication. This will streamline interactions and improve the overall shopping experience for ONDC users.

Sandhya Devanathan, VP of Meta in India, emphasized the company’s commitment to partnering with the government and industry to promote digital inclusion, particularly for MSMEs. The collaboration with ONDC is aligned with the government’s vision for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and supports the digital transformation and growth of small businesses across India.

This partnership is just one of the many steps taken ONDC to enhance its services and network capabilities. The organization has recently launched the ONDC Official Guide App, available in multiple Indian languages, to provide essential support to sellers, buyers, logistics providers, and network participants. This move reflects ONDC’s dedication to a user-friendly and accessible digital commerce platform.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh raised concerns regarding liability issues and emphasized the need to ensure satisfactory services for consumers. Singh stressed the importance of resolving liability concerns, highlighting the significance of clarity for effective consumer protection.

With the collaborative efforts of Meta and ONDC, small businesses in India have the opportunity to embrace digital commerce and unlock their growth potential. By providing the necessary tools, resources, and support, this partnership aims to revolutionize the digital landscape for MSMEs, fostering a more inclusive and thriving business environment.