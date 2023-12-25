ONDC and Meta Collaborate to Empower Small Businesses in India

In a strategic partnership aimed at supporting small businesses in India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Meta have joined forces to provide enhanced conversational experiences through WhatsApp. The collaboration between these two entities will leverage Meta’s business and technical solutions to facilitate seamless interactions between buyers and sellers within an ecosystem.

One of the key initiatives of this partnership is to empower business solution providers to become seller apps integrated into the ONDC Network. This will drive commerce for the businesses they serve and create new growth opportunities. Additionally, the collaboration aims to digitally upskill 500,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the next two years through the Meta Small Business Academy.

The Meta Small Business Academy is aligned with Meta’s commitment to upskill 10 million small businesses in India. It will provide certifications to entrepreneurs and marketers, equipping them with essential digital marketing skills to thrive on Meta apps and other digital platforms.

This collaboration not only supports the growth and development of small businesses but also aligns with India’s vision of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). By leveraging the power of digital platforms, the partnership between Meta and ONDC aims to accelerate India’s rapid digital transformation.

As part of the collaboration, Meta will extend support to Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot. This will enhance the chatbot’s capabilities, making it the primary point of communication for customers and sellers on the ONDC platform.

Moreover, this partnership builds upon Meta’s previous initiative, ‘WhatsApp Se Wyapaar’, which aimed to upskill 10 million traders across the country using the WhatsApp Business app. With over 200 million users worldwide on the WhatsApp Business app and a significant proportion of Indian WhatsApp users engaging with business accounts, this collaboration is set to create a significant impact on the digital landscape for small businesses.

In conclusion, the collaboration between ONDC and Meta represents a significant step towards empowering and supporting small businesses in India, enabling them to thrive in the digital era.