AMD Partners with Tech Giants for New AI Chip, Instinct MI300X

Tech giants Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft have announced plans to use AMD’s latest AI chip, the Instinct MI300X. This collaboration indicates the growing demand for alternatives to expensive Nvidia graphics processors that are crucial for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. While Nvidia has long dominated the AI chip market, the emergence of AMD’s high-performance MI300X could potentially lower the costs associated with developing AI models.

AMD CEO Lisa Su predicts that the market for AI chips will exceed $400 billion 2027 and hopes that AMD can secure a significant share of this market. The MI300X chip boasts a new architecture that promises substantial performance gains. One of its standout features is 192GB of high-performance HBM3 memory, enabling faster data transfer and accommodating larger AI models.

Comparing the MI300X to Nvidia’s H100, Su emphasized the enhanced user experience offered the AMD chip’s superior performance. The key challenge for AMD lies in convincing companies invested in Nvidia to adopt their GPUs. Su acknowledges that investing in AMD requires effort and resources.

In addition to hardware, AMD has worked on improving its software suite, ROCm, in order to better compete with Nvidia’s industry-standard CUDA software. Addressing this software gap is a significant step for AMD in attracting AI developers who currently prefer Nvidia.

While specific pricing details for the MI300X were not disclosed, Su highlights the importance of cost competitiveness to persuade customers to choose AMD over Nvidia. Nvidia chips can currently cost around $40,000 per unit, presenting an opportunity for AMD to offer a more affordable solution.

AMD has already secured partnerships with major players such as Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle. Meta plans to utilize MI300X GPUs for AI inference workloads, image editing, and operating its assistant. Microsoft’s CTO, Kevin Scott, has announced that the company will make MI300X chips available via its Azure web service, while Oracle’s cloud will also integrate the chips. OpenAI will incorporate AMD GPUs into its Triton software product, which is utilized in AI research.

While AMD’s immediate sales projections for the MI300X are modest, the company expects significant growth in the AI GPU market. AMD’s ambitious projection of a $400 billion AI GPU market 2027 underscores the high demand and potential for high-end AI chips. Su emphasizes that AMD aims to secure a substantial share of this burgeoning market, highlighting optimism in the company’s growth trajectory.