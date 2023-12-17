AMD Unveils Instinct MI300X AI Chip to Challenge Nvidia

AMD has announced its latest AI chip, the Instinct MI300X, signaling a shift away from Nvidia as a preferred GPU supplier for technology companies and cloud service providers. The move comes as companies seek alternatives to Nvidia’s expensive graphics processors for developing and deploying AI programs. The new chip is expected to lower costs for AI model development and create competitive pressure on Nvidia’s AI chip sales growth.

One of the key features of the MI300X is its 192GB cutting-edge, high-performance memory known as HBM3, which enables faster data transfer and accommodates larger AI models. AMD CEO Lisa Su highlighted the improved user experience the chip delivers, emphasizing the importance of faster responses as AI models become more complex.

However, AMD faces the challenge of convincing companies invested in Nvidia’s technology to adopt their GPU offerings. Su acknowledged the effort required to make the switch but asserted that AMD’s upgraded software suite, ROCm, is now on par with Nvidia’s industry-standard CUDA software.

Pricing will also play a crucial role in AMD’s bid to win over customers. While the company did not disclose the MI300X’s price, Su indicated that it must be more cost-effective to purchase and operate compared to Nvidia’s offerings.

Despite the uphill battle, AMD has already secured key partnerships with major players like Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle. Meta plans to use MI300X GPUs for AI inference workloads, while Microsoft will offer access to the chips through its Azure web service. Additionally, OpenAI will support AMD GPUs in its software product Triton, which enables researchers to leverage chip features.

Although AMD’s projected data center GPU revenue for 2024 stands at $2 billion, significantly lower than Nvidia’s recent $14 billion in data center sales, the company foresees strong future demand for AI GPUs. AMD now estimates the total market for AI GPUs to reach $400 billion 2027, doubling its previous projection. Su is optimistic about AMD’s potential in the market, highlighting the company’s ambition to secure a significant share of the growing AI chip industry.