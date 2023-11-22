Augmented Reality Gets a Boost with Meta and MediaTek Partnership

In a groundbreaking move for the augmented reality (AR) industry, MediaTek and Meta Reality Labs have recently announced an exclusive partnership aimed at developing custom chips for AR glasses. This strategic collaboration highlights the growing importance of AR in Meta’s future plans and showcases the company’s commitment to staying ahead in the technology race.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has long been bullish on the potential of AR technology. With smart glasses predicted to be the next major breakthrough in tech hardware, Meta recognizes the need for a reliable and efficient chipset that can power its AR vision. By joining forces with MediaTek, a renowned chipset manufacturer, Meta gains greater control over the implementation of its AR technology, opting to utilize MediaTek’s silicon rather than relying on industry giant Qualcomm.

This partnership marks the second significant collaboration between Meta and MediaTek, following their joint venture in August 2023, where Meta’s Llama 2-based AI Large Language Models (LLM) were integrated into MediaTek’s processors for on-device AI. Meta’s decision to team up with MediaTek demonstrates its recognition of the company’s expertise and track record in developing innovative chipsets.

While Meta has previously attempted to design its own mixed reality (XR) system-on-chips (SoCs), the company’s foray into hardware design proved to be less successful. As a result, Meta is now entrusting the hardware design aspect to industry experts like MediaTek, allowing them to focus on perfecting the AR experience.

This partnership also intensifies the competition in the AR hardware sector. As Meta has been actively working with industry leader Qualcomm on XR initiatives, MediaTek’s entry into the field adds a new player and an additional level of competition. The arrival of rival companies like MediaTek, coupled with the buzz surrounding Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset, is expected to drive innovation and propel the AR hardware industry forward.

With the Meta and MediaTek partnership, augmented reality receives a significant boost, providing the industry with a fresh impetus to push the boundaries of what is possible in AR technology. This collaboration sets the stage for exciting advancements in the field and promises a future where AR glasses become an integral part of everyday life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is AR (augmented reality)?

AR, or augmented reality, is a technology that combines computer-generated elements with the real-world environment to enhance the user’s perception and provide an immersive experience.

2. Who are Meta and MediaTek?

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is a leading technology company specializing in social media, virtual reality, and augmented reality. MediaTek is a renowned chipset manufacturer and one of the major competitors to industry giant Qualcomm.

3. Why is the Meta and MediaTek partnership significant?

The partnership between Meta and MediaTek is significant because it highlights the growing importance of AR technology and Meta’s commitment to advancing in this field. By collaborating with MediaTek, Meta gains greater control over its AR vision and strengthens its position in the AR hardware market.

4. How does this partnership impact the competition in the AR hardware sector?

The entry of MediaTek into the AR hardware sector intensifies the competition, particularly with Qualcomm, one of the leading players in the industry. The competition spurred this partnership and the introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset is expected to drive innovation and accelerate advancements in AR hardware.