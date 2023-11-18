New Article: Breaking Down the Digital Markets Act: Unraveling the Power Struggles in the Tech Industry

Meta and ByteDance, the parent companies of popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok, have recently launched challenges against the gatekeeper status designated to them the European Commission under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This legislation, which came into force in September 2023, aims to curb the power of large tech corporations and regulate their integration of digital services and handling of customer data.

The EU’s DMA targets companies with a significant market capitalization and sales in Europe, along with a substantial user base within the European Union. Furthermore, the legislation focuses on digital platforms that provide core services such as web browsers, virtual assistants, and messaging or social media platforms. In response to the DMA, the European Commission compiled a list of 22 gatekeeper services associated with six tech giants, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft.

While Microsoft and Google have chosen not to challenge their designation, Apple and Amazon are reportedly considering their options and have not made any public statements. However, Meta has decided to accept the gatekeeper status assigned to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, but is contesting the designation for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms.

Similarly, ByteDance has taken legal action against the classification of TikTok as a social network, asserting that the EU’s characterization is incorrect. Both companies are seeking legal clarity and are cooperating with the European Commission to ensure compliance with the DMA.

Under the DMA, gatekeepers must comply with its provisions March 7, 2024. Failure to do so may result in fines of up to 10% of the company’s total global turnover, with the potential for the penalty to increase to 20% in the case of repeated non-compliance.

