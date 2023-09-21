Dangers of Extended Reality (XR) Technologies: Privacy Under Threat

A recent report from NYU Stern highlights the potential risks associated with extended reality (XR) technologies. The use of cameras, sensors, and microphones in these devices can result in the collection and exploitation of users’ personal data, posing a threat to privacy.

The report advises users to exercise caution when signing up for augmented or virtual reality applications and fitness tracking apps. These XR devices have the capacity to capture users’ physical reactions and movements, which can then be tracked, logged, and sold to interested parties.

Tech giants, such as Meta and Apple, play a significant role in the development and implementation of XR technologies. The report raises concerns about the level of authority and control these companies possess and how it could potentially be misused. While not accusing them directly, it questions the impact of the technologies built into their devices that could enable intrusive use of personal data.

Privacy is regarded as a fundamental human right. It forms the basis of liberal democracy, providing individuals with a sphere free from interference and surveillance. However, XR technologies are specifically designed to collect and process sensitive personal information. These devices continuously track various user data, such as head motions, eye movements, and spatial maps, which are necessary for a seamless XR experience.

The advanced tracking capabilities of XR technologies facilitate surveillance capitalism, enabling the collection of additional data, including facial expressions, body movements, pupil dilation, and even speech data. This information could be used large metaverse platforms to influence individuals manipulating their virtual environments.

If the data collected XR devices is aggregated and exploited, it has the potential to outperform even sophisticated surveillance systems. XR technologies capture individuals’ involuntary and unchangeable features, revealing vocal inflections, gait patterns, precise facial expressions, gestures, and real-time bodily responses.

While gaming already involves a significant level of data surveillance, fitness and wellbeing apps take it further tracking physiological data like heart rate and blood pressure. This enables more in-depth analysis of users’ physical, emotional, and mental states, leading to the creation of “biometric psychography” profiles that delve into their interests and reactions.

Meta and Apple have different approaches to user data. Meta monetizes user data, while Apple’s revenue primarily comes from hardware sales and app commissions. Apple has positioned itself as a privacy-focused company, but questions remain regarding its use of body- and face-tracking data.

The report emphasizes the need for privacy regulations in the XR industry. Current regulations have substantial gaps, leaving users vulnerable to potential misuse of their data. However, regulating XR technologies is challenging due to their borderless nature, as regulations still remain jurisdictional.

In conclusion, NYU Stern calls on tech companies and the XR industry to take responsibility and proactively implement robust privacy safeguards. While XR technology holds promise, striking a balance between innovation and privacy protection is vital.

