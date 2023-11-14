E-commerce has undergone a major transformation over the last four years, marked a significant deal between Meta and Amazon. This deal not only represents a shift in the e-commerce landscape but also highlights the changing dynamics of aggregation.

In the past, both ATT and Amazon were seen as aggregators, bringing together various products and services on their platforms. However, this new deal signifies a departure from that traditional model. Instead of being aggregators, Amazon and ATT are shifting towards a new paradigm.

This shift is a direct result of the changing demands and expectations of consumers. Today’s consumers want more personalized and curated experiences, rather than simply being presented with a wide variety of options. They seek convenience, customization, and relevance in their online shopping journeys.

To meet these evolving needs, companies like Amazon and ATT are now focusing on becoming personalized recommendation engines. They are leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze consumer data and deliver tailored product recommendations.

By adopting this new approach, Amazon and ATT aim to provide a more seamless and intuitive shopping experience for their customers. The emphasis is no longer on aggregating as many products as possible, but on understanding individual preferences and delivering targeted recommendations.

This shift also has implications for other players in the e-commerce space. Traditional aggregators may face challenges as they try to adapt to this changing landscape. However, there are also opportunities for new players to emerge and offer innovative solutions that cater to the personalized needs of consumers.

In conclusion, the deal between Meta and Amazon signifies a major shift in the e-commerce landscape, away from traditional aggregation models. As companies like Amazon and ATT focus on delivering personalized recommendations, the e-commerce industry is entering a new era of customization and convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I share my subscription with others?

No, sharing subscriptions with others is a violation of Stratechery’s Terms of Service. Each subscription is intended for one individual only.

How can I add Stratechery podcasts to my favorite podcast player?

Once you are subscribed, visit your Delivery Preferences and follow the instructions to add Stratechery podcasts to your preferred podcast player.

Can I get a personalized RSS feed for my free Stratechery account?

Yes, you can create a Stratechery Passport account and add your personalized RSS feed in the Delivery Preferences. Free accounts have access to weekly articles, while subscribers get the daily updates as well.

Can I forward the Stratechery update to friends or colleagues?

Occasionally forwarding the Stratechery update to interested individuals is permissible. However, sharing emails, using shared inboxes, or sharing RSS feeds is a violation of Stratechery’s Terms of Service.

How can I order multiple subscriptions for my team or company?

If you are interested in ordering and managing multiple subscriptions for your team or company, please fill out the provided form for more information.