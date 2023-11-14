New Partnership Allows Facebook and Instagram Users to Shop on Amazon

Facebook and Instagram have recently introduced a new feature that enables users to link their profiles to their personal Amazon accounts, opening up the possibility for online shopping directly on the social media platforms. This update appears to be a result of a partnership between Instagram, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Amazon. While no official announcement has been made the companies, Maurice Rahmey, co-CEO of Disruptive Digital, uncovered this development and shared it on LinkedIn.

Under this partnership, Meta will utilize information from Amazon to display products to users that may interest them. Users with Amazon Prime memberships will receive tailored ads that include real-time pricing and shopping estimates. TechCrunch reports that customers will even have access to specific details about products and whether they qualify for Prime benefits.

It’s important to note that this feature has some limitations. Only select products will be showcased on Meta platforms, and it is not limited to Amazon’s own inventory. Independent sellers will also be featured. However, this update is currently only available to users in the United States.

At present, it remains unclear if the Amazon ads are live on the platforms. Despite videos shared Rahmey and TechCrunch demonstrating the appearance and functionality of these ads, users have not yet encountered them, and the connection between Meta profiles and the shopping platform has not been established. However, an Amazon representative has stated that these ads are available on a growing number of products, indicating that the feature is gradually being rolled out to users.

There is no information regarding plans to expand this partnership beyond the United States. When prompted about this, both companies maintained their silence. Notably, it is unlikely that this feature will be implemented in Europe, as Meta’s social media platforms have been banned from using targeted ads the Irish Data Protection Commission across the European Economic Area.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new feature allow Facebook and Instagram users to shop on Amazon?

A: Facebook and Instagram now offer the ability to link users’ profiles to their personal Amazon accounts, enabling online shopping directly on the social media platforms.

Q: What additional details will users with Amazon Prime memberships receive in their tailored ads?

A: Users with Amazon Prime memberships will see real-time pricing, shopping estimates, and information on product eligibility for Prime benefits.

Q: Are there any limitations to this feature?

A: Only select products will be showcased on Meta platforms, and the feature is currently only available to users in the United States.

Q: Will this partnership be expanded to other countries?

A: There is no information available regarding plans to expand this partnership beyond the United States.