Internet Stocks Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Continue October Rally

Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc., two prominent internet stocks, are experiencing a surge in their market performance as they continue their rally in October. Meta shares have risen 1.3% and are on track to achieve their highest close since January 2022. Shares of Alphabet are also up 1.8%, poised to close at their highest level since April 2022. Both stocks have seen positive growth throughout the month, with Meta up 8.5% and Alphabet up 7.1%.

Analysts predict that the upcoming third-quarter results for Meta and Alphabet will be promising due to favorable trends in the online advertising industry. Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs noted that digital ad trends in Q3 2023 have shown consistent improvement that has been a notable trend throughout the year. This positive trend is expected to continue, with companies experiencing easier comparisons and steady growth in brand advertising.

Furthermore, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion has designated Meta as his top pick for the internet earnings season. Champion anticipates growth in impressions, benefits from artificial intelligence, and advancements in advertising technology for Meta. He believes that Meta’s performance needs to demonstrate at least 20% growth in Q3 and provide guidance within the low to mid-20s range for Q4. The market’s seasonality analysis suggests that these targets are achievable.

In the case of Alphabet, Champion highlights that the stock’s movement will depend heavily on management’s commentary regarding the core search business and progress on cost-cutting measures.

In summary, both Meta and Alphabet are experiencing a strong market rally in October, fueled positive trends in the online advertising industry. Analysts predict favorable third-quarter results for both companies, expecting growth and improvements in various aspects of their businesses.

Definitions:

– Meta Platforms Inc.: A company formerly known as Facebook, Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. is a multinational technology conglomerate specializing in social media platforms and online services.

– Alphabet Inc.: Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google and various other subsidiaries involved in internet-related products and services.

Sources: Dow Jones Market Data