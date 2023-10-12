Facebook and Alphabet Stocks Reach Highest Closing Levels in Over 21 Months

Shares in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) soared to their highest closing levels in over 21 months, signaling investor optimism ahead of an important third-quarter earnings season. As equity and bond markets reassess expectations for the US economy, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta closed 1.85% higher at US$327.79, while Google parent Alphabet finished up 1.8% at US$140.55.

Meta’s stock has experienced exceptional growth, surging over 260% from its low point in November 2020. After a significant decline from its all-time highs of over US$378 two years ago, it is gradually approaching that level once again. Similarly, Alphabet has rebounded more than 50% since its lows nearly a year ago. Although it currently stands just 5% below its all-time highs of approximately US$149 from two years ago, the company has demonstrated resilience in its recovery.

This upward trend in stock prices reflects the positive sentiment among investors as they await the upcoming third-quarter earnings reports. Market participants are recalibrating their expectations for the US economy, leading to increased confidence in the future performance of these tech giants.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a leading multinational social media conglomerate, while Alphabet Inc is the parent company of Google and various other subsidiary companies. Both Meta and Alphabet have a significant presence in the technology and digital advertising sectors.

Sources:

– Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

– Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)